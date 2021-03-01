Nicole Kidman is breathtaking in Louis Vuitton gown for Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Golden Globes, despite celebrating the event from the comfort of her own home. The Undoing star, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a limited series or TV movie, took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping look.

The 53-year-old star looked incredible in a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton gown with golden chain detailing for the Golden Globes. Ensuring she stood out on camera, Nicole ensured her beauty look was on point. She styled her blonde hair in coiffed bun and opted for glamorous makeup with a bold red lip.

Nicole remotely celebrated the occasion in an amazing outfit

The star accompanied her gorgeous photo with the caption: "Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven’t done this in a long time."

Nicole's fans were in love with her outfit, taking to the comments section to praise her choice. One wrote: "Beautiful Nicole!" while another added: "You look so stunning!"

The Australian actress unfortunately lost out on the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture award for which she was nominated, with Anya Taylor-Joy receiving the coveted prize for her role in The Queen's Gambit. Although the show was a huge hit with viewers, it missed out on it's other three nominations, including Best Limited Series, Best Performance by an Actor for Hugh Grant and Best Supporting Actor for co-star Donald Sutherland.

Nicole appeared virtually at the awards ceremony with her family

The show, based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, saw Nicole play doting mother Grace, who struggles to trust her husband Jonathan Fraser after he is suspected of murdering his lover.

Speaking about her role on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the actress revealed that getting into character for the show took a toll on her health, both mentally and physically.

Nicole was nominated for her role in The Undoing

"On The Undoing it kind of happened where I was suddenly in this place of... There was sort of a disquietness to my personality, where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was," she said.

Nicole added that she got "really sick" during filming. "I went down for a week," she said, adding: "Your immune system doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them."

