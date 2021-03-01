Michelle Pfeiffer dazzles in sexy sequins - and Vanessa Bryant is a fan The actress was decked out in Valentino for the special evening

Michelle Pfeiffer looked out of this world on Sunday evening by celebrating the Golden Globes at home in a stunning sparkly ensemble including a Valentino sequin-covered top and matching high waisted trousers.

MORE: Nicole Kidman is breathtaking in Louis Vuitton gown for Golden Globes

The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in French Exit, captioned the post: "The @goldenglobes from the comfort of my hotel room. Wearing @maisonvalentino styled by @samanthamcmillen_stylist and jewelry by @rona_pfeiffer. Hair by @jaimeleigh.hair and makeup by @valli.oreilly. Fragrance is Last Light by @henryrose. Congrats to all of my fellow nominees!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle had the best Golden Globes moment

She had a host of comments from her famous friends, including Vanessa Bryant, who commented on the post with a string of heart emojis. Leslie Jordan wrote: "I have on Last Light too! Seriously. I do! It is my fav. I use a tiny bit of Jake’s House to make it a little less feminine. But who cares in this day and age!! Honey, you look STUNNING!!!!"

Michelle dazzled for the special night

Selma Blair added: "We oohed and aaaahed. Exceptional. Gorgeous. Last light. Good night."

MORE: Salma Hayek floored us in a gorgeous Grecian gown at the Golden Globes

The gorgeous Hollywood A-listers dressed to the nines for the ceremony, despite many having to celebrate at home due to the pandemic. Other stars who dressed in gorgeous gowns and appeared on the show virtually included Elle Fanning, Emma Corrin and Nicole Kidman, who looked gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton gown.

Like Michelle, Nicole posted a snap of her Golden Globes look on Instagram, writing: "Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven’t done this in a long time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.