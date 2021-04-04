Jennifer Lopez stuns in sheer dress in jaw-dropping beach photos The Hustlers star wowed in the look and a stunning swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez is back on the beach, and this time she traded in her yellow bikini that nearly broke the internet for a sultry sheer dress.

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez sizzles in a yellow bikini - and we found the best dupe on Amazon for less than $30

The Hustlers star stunned for a photoshoot for her May cover of InStyle, wearing the white-collared look as she sat in the sand, posing for the camera with her blonde hair swept up into a loose style. She paired the dress with black square-rimmed frames.

J.Lo hit the beach in a dreamy sheer dress for her InStyle May cover shoot

In the picturesque scene in the video clips J.Lo and the magazine shared on Instagram Monday, the Pa Ti crooner can be seen striking several poses with the ocean’s waves crashing behind her.

SHOP: J.Lo and Selena Gomez are major fans of these disposable face masks - and they’re less than $2 each

That was just one of many dreamy looks J.Lo sported for the shoot. The triple-threat star also wowed in a Norma Kamali high-cut, studded one-piece swimsuit in an image that landed on the cover.

Her other ensembles were infused with beach casual glam.

The Hustlers star also stunned in a Norma Kamali studded swimsuit

The Second Act star also rocked a white tank top with light blue high-waist denim jeans, a sleek black dress perfect for swimsuit cover-ups or dinners by the shore, and a black strapless jumpsuit paired with a white collared shirt that she wrapped around her shoulders.

Fans went wild over the ensembles in a video post that J.Lo uploaded that showed off the looks. “Omgggg wowwww you are looking amazing and awesome and your looks kill me omg!,” one fan replied. “So gorgeous,” another chimed in, while an additional fan added, “And I’m supposed to believe that you’re 51?!”

It's proof J.Lo is only getting better with time, and she works hard to reflect that inside and out.

J.Lo said she is working hard to be better every day

The mom-of-two talked about just that to InStyle, saying, “I’m interested in growing and evolving every day, being better as a person, better at what I do, and better at being a mom.”

“I think what makes someone iconic is when they can create the different moments they can imprint on the world,” she continued.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez stuns in white swimsuit as she celebrates in swimming pool

Ben Affleck also commented on his ex's ageless beauty to InStyle, asking, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

J.Lo and Ben Affleck called off their engagement in 2004

To which, an amused Jennifer replied: "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year, but canceled the wedding. They later split in January 2004 after Ben called off the engagement.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.