Jennifer Lopez sizzles in a yellow bikini - and we found the best dupe on Amazon for less than $30

Jennifer Lopez nearly broke the internet on Sunday when she posted videos that showed her dancing around in a yellow bikini.

In the clips, the Hustlers star stands in a pool with a drink in her hand as she bobs her head and moves from side to side to DJ Khalid and Drake’s Popstar.

J.Lo set social media on fire with videos of herself dancing around in a yellow bikini

Fans went wild when they saw it, not only because of her bikini Sunday Funday vibes but because Drake and J.Lo were rumored to be dating back in 2017 before she started dating Alex Rodriguez.

In another selfie video the Second Act star posted on TikTok, J.Lo put her killer abs on display as she writhes around on a beach in the bikini, sticks out her tongue, and pouts her lips.

J.Lo wore a twisted bandeau bikini in her Tik Tok video

While the thesp is enjoying warmer temps, it’s still just beginning to heat up in other parts of the US - and the world. That doesn’t mean we can’t prep for our own bikini day by the pool or beach in the meantime.

The Pa Ti singer’s incredible physique aside, we loved J.Lo’s bikini so much that we couldn’t help but track down the perfect dupe. We found an affordable version on Amazon for less than $24, and a glam Zimmerman version of our dreams on Net-a-Porter.

SweatyRocks bandeau bikini, 23.99, Amazon

Espiral Twisted Bandeau Bikini Top, Bandeau Bikini Top, $15.95, Amazon

RELLECIGA Women's Cheeky Brazilian Cut Bikini Bottom, $13.99, Amazon

Zimmermann Brighton embellished bandeau bikini, $260, Net-a-Porter

The mom-of-two doesn’t just wear her bandeaus at the beach, though. J. Lo also recently made a case for wearing them under suits.

In a recent shoot for her new DSW campaign, the superstar wore a white bandeau top paired with her white suit. For an added twist, J.Lo paired her look with trainers from the collection.

J.Lo recently launched her new DSW collection

Jennifer launched her first collection with DSW in early 2020, with prices ranging from $59 to $189.

The debut collection paid homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami," she said at the time.

"With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all."