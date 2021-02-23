Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber and more stars are rocking Coach’s new collection - and you can shop it now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

With everything going digital due to the pandemic, fashion brands are coming up with creative ways to improvise during fashion weeks - and Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, and more were there to back Coach as it did the same.

The famed fashion house skipped its typical runway show and took its Fall 2021 presentation virtual - and live - instead, opting for a lineup of shorts written and directed by Frances Frances that featured J.Lo, Kaia, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Hari Nef, and more stars Tuesday.

Kaia palms the Coach Rogue Bag

The show, which went live on Coach’s social medial channels, debuted Stuart Vevers’ Fall 2021 collection for the house, Coach Forever Season Two, and had a theme of community, responsibility, and mixed-season wardrobing, much like last September’s show.

In it, J.Lo could be seen dancing around an elevator booth mouthing the words to Blondie's "Call Me," and Megan, meanwhile, flips her hair on a football field wearing a matching signature Coach skirt and jacket. Michael also revealed some of the menswear as he strolled down a New York City street and lounged on a couch.

The collection represents Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ vision of melding “past, present and future together in one moment to speak to real-life dressing and a more responsible approach,” Coach said in a press release. The handbags, apparel, and footwear in it are the epitome of pandemic cozy chic, with pieces like shearling-covered slippers and mules, comfy layering pieces, and pops of handbag colors geared for this fall - that also work well for spring and summer.

J.Lo appeared in the campaign film, singing in a phone booth

Coach Forever Season Two also features “layered and loose silhouettes, plush oversized shearling coats and leather jackets created in collaboration with the American outerwear brand Schott NYC, a charming menagerie of creatures embroidered on ready-to-wear and accessories, and a reimagination of the house’s Rogue carryall," according to Coach.

Megan Thee Stallion rocked a signature Coach skirt and jacket in the film

We particularly fell in love with that reimagined carryall - the Rogue 25 bag, which Kaia sported in the presentation. It comes in three colors - buttercup yellow, green, and rouge - and all are already available on the site. We also swooned over Coach’s kitschy blue Tyrannosaurus Rex sweater with is topped with an orange and green T-Rex.

Rogue 25 Handbag, $695, Coach

Intarsia Sweater, $595, Coach

The collection tells a new story about “creature comforts,” and was inspired by “our indoor and outdoor worlds,” Coach’s statement continued.

Tik Tok stars like Wisdom Kaye and community leaders like model and activist Paloma Elsesser also popped up in the presentation, emphasizing Coach’s community. The Fall film and lookbook were created in collaboration with photographer Juergen Teller and the Coach Family.

Michael B. Jordan kicked off the presentation watching "Coach TV"

As the fashion house kicked off its show it also added a charity element. The Coach Foundation donated funds to Real Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR) to support their work providing direct assistance to restaurant workers in New York City facing unprecedented challenges as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

