J.Lo and Selena Gomez are major fans of these disposable face masks - and they’re less than $2 each 

Who would’ve ever thought early last year that face mask-outfit coordination would be a thing.

It’s the unexpected accessory trend that a lot of celebrities have embraced, as they’ve shown off their street style and eased back into small red carpet events.

J.Lo wore a Maskc face mask on a date night with Alex Rodriguez

There’s one mask brand in particular that stars like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez just can't get enough of - and they’re not the only ones. The Maskc disposable face masks sets are so popular that they’ve sold out dozens of times.

J.Lo, for example, was spotted wearing a black Maskc face mask when she stepped out to dinner with Alex Rodriguez wearing a silky jumpsuit. Chrissy, meanwhile, rocked a pink Maskc with a hot pink top on her Instagram Stories last December.

Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have also been spotted wearing the coveted face coverings, and the brand's disposable mask packs are finally back in stock.

The colorful face masks are $18 for a set of 10 disposable masks - that’s less than $2 for each one.

There are two different pack varieties - the deep hues pack and neutrals pack, and we’re obsessed with them both. Each has five colors in sets of two - with the deep hues pack filled with masks in spiced plum, chili oil, arctic dusk, moon mist, and pink tint.

Maskc Deep Hues Pack, $18, Maskc

The neutrals pack has softer colors: Sirocco, Evening Sand, Cafe au Lait, Blush, and Pink Tint.

Maskc Neutrals Pack, $18, Maskc

The Maskc face masks have quite a few features that make them so popular - aside from the price of the packs.

They have an adjustable nose bridge for a secure fit and a breathable fabric that makes them easier to wear when you’re out for a jog or working out. The packs also come with a resealable bag for safe storage and easy travel.

They’re also made with three layers of premium hypoallergenic material, which provide more protection and advanced filtration than a typical cloth mask, according to Maskc’s website.

The brand also recently launched a floral mask variety, the Bella Floral, which is perfect for spring.

