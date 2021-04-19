Vogue Williams just wore the most gorgeous print for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams took to our screens on Sunday morning appearing as a guest star on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, stealing the show in the prettiest white floral dress.

The model and mum-of-two – who is married to Spencer Matthews – looked stunning as she joined the likes of Jimmy Carr and Alex James on the breakfast show wearing the chic 'Adelaide Dress' from Yolke.

Boasting puff sleeves and charming ruffles, this cotton dress is both comfortable and practical. That's right, it even has pockets - the dream!

The Irish beauty teamed the dress with a gorgeous pair of pointed red Zara slingbacks, with diamante buckles giving the dress an extra touch of elegance.

Vogue looked gorgeous in the floral dress

The floral number, a perfect wardrobe addition for spring, was complemented by Vogue's thick gold hoop earrings. She teamed the look with a gold watch and a statement gold ring.

Vogue was glowing with natural makeup and a pink lip tint - and that's after a 4:30am start. We need to know her secrets!

Fans took to Twitter to praise the podcast host's flowery frock, with one writing: "Can you tell me where your dress is from. It’s beautiful"

Adelaide Dress in Meadow Flower, £285, Yolke

Well, you're in luck! If you too are desperate to recreate the look, the stunning Yolke frock is still in stock on their website.

Despite her enviable wardrobe, Vogue likes to keep things real on her social media and regularly posts pictures of her sporting pastel-perfect loungewear and adorable snaps with hubby Spencer and their two children, Gigi and Theodore.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the DJ posted a sweet picture of herself cosying up to Spencer outside, kitted out in comfy clothes and fluffy teddy slippers - although she kept it glam with some giant shades.

Vogue cuddled up to Spencer in the sun

She captioned the post: "Definitely my favourite Sunday in a long time [love heart emoji]" and fans were quick to comment. One said: "You guys are the cutest", while another wrote: "Love Is....[love heart emoji]".

Vogue always gives us the perfect balance of smart casual, and we can’t wait to see what else her spring wardrobe has in store!

