Vogue Williams' daring jumpsuit is so bright - and we're obsessed

Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her wearing a bright orange denim jumpsuit, and it's giving us all the summer vibes.

The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning in the snap, as she styled the jumpsuit with a pair of casual white trainers and a white and gold Chanel bag.

Sharing the photo to her Instagram story, Vogue wrote: "Off to work. I'm also recording a pod with @joannemcnallycomedy so I thought I'd dress like her."

The star accessorised the look with a chunky gold watch, gold hoops and a statement ring, wearing her sunkissed hair in loose waves.

The bright denim boilersuit is from French Connection, and features a concealed button front fastening, a cute collar and lots of pockets.

The star looked amazing in the orange jumpsuit

The item is currently sold out online, but not to fear, as we have found the perfect dupe to recreate Vogue's colourful summer style, and it's on sale!

This jumpsuit is perfect for the warmer months due to the lightweight fabric. It has a shirt style front and a tie waist design, and we suggest styling it with some neutral trainers and a straw bag for the perfect off-duty look.

Rust linen look jumpsuit, was £30 now £26, PrettyLittleThing

Vogue has been loving her bright colours at the moment, and on Sunday she was snapped wearing a stunning pastel shirred dress by one of her favourite designers, Olivia Rubin.

The dress, known as the 'Delphine Battenberg', features a fun pastel print, long sleeves, a fitted, shirred bodice and statement cuffs.

Vogue is known for wearing lots of bright colours

The mother-of-two wore the dress with some glamourous accessories, including a pair of lilac hoop earrings by Soru, and a pastel cross-body bag from Aspinal of London. She finished off the look with a pair of tan boots by Maxine.

The Irish star's outfit channelled a range of brands loved by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge, and her Aspinal of London bag in lilac is the exact design that Kate has!

