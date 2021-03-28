We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams gave fans a peek at her latest Zara haul over the weekend, which included plenty of summer fashion inspiration.

The Heart Radio star modelled her new items of clothing and gave her verdict on whether she liked them or not – including a stunning pair of denim shorts which she teamed with a striped knit.

Speaking of the flattering yet modest shorts, Vogue told her followers: "Got this little striped jumper which I am definitely keeping, and I always find it hard to find a nice pair of denim jeans. These are short but my bum is not coming out."

With a raw hem and casual ripped denim look, they are a wardrobe staple and are perfect for those after a casual look in the warmer weather.

We've tracked down the high-rise shorts, and they cost just £19.99 and come in a whopping five different colourways.

The Heart Radio star paired the flattering denim shorts with a Zara knit

Vogue also loved a pair of white tailored high-waisted shorts from the high-street store, which she described as "really flattering" and revealed she plans to pair them with an oversized shirt.

However, she was not nearly as complimentary about a pair of pink fitted cycling shorts!

Denim shorts, £19.99, Zara

"I don't know where I thought I was going with these shorts. They may look good on other people but they're the single most unflattering short I've ever had on," she joked.

The model and presenter, who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, previously told HELLO! she loves to blend pieces from high street and designer labels.

Vogue wasn't as keen on the pink cycling shorts

"I do love a bit of Hobbs because I think it's more muted and not so wild," she explained. "I also love Dolce & Gabbana, and I love a good cashmere brand as well. With high street brands, Dorothy Perkins and Zara are great."

Vogue also relies heavily on her husband's opinion, adding: "I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice.

"He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes."

