Vogue Williams can do no wrong when it comes to fashion! On Monday, the Heart Radio star shared a photo of herself wearing a chic all-black outfit, but there was one particular item of clothing we couldn't take our eyes off – her wide-leg leather trousers.

Featuring a flattering tied waist, the cropped trousers are from Amanda Wakeley and she paired them with a simple black Lucy Nagle jumper and matching heels. Vogue finished off her look by layering gold necklaces and adding a splash of colour with her red lipstick.

"Simple vibes in this look," she captioned a photo on Instagram which saw her strutting down the street – and several followers even thought she was on the catwalk!

WATCH: Vogue Williams unveils amazing wardrobe transformation

"I thought you were actually on a cat walk," they wrote, while another remarked: "Supermodel." A third added: "Wow. You look like a catwalk model!"

A quick look at Amanda Wakeley's website suggests that her trousers have already sold out, but fans can get their hands on the brand's full-length version for £1,195, or snap up a similar style from Mango for £140.

Meanwhile, Vogue's arm candy was from Essentiel Antwerp and featured a bold green handle. Since it was reduced to £101.50 in the sale, we're not surprised it has also sold out – here's to hoping her entire outfit comes back in stock soon!

The weather may be cooling down as Christmas approaches, but that hasn't stopped Vogue from using her fake tan from her own brand Bare by Vogue – and showing off the stunning results.

Shop the look:

Wide-leg leather trousers, £1,195, Amanda Wakeley

Cropped leather trousers, £139.99, Mango

At the end of November, the 35-year-old looked gorgeous during her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch as she rocked bare legs in a pretty ruffled mini skirt teamed with a bold orange jumper and tassled River Island boots.

She captioned her snap: "One of my favourite looks last week... legs tanned to the max with @barebyvogue Ultra Dark instant tan. Last couple of days to get 30% off @barebyvogue site wide! Happy shopping... outfit tagged."

