Andrea McLean reveals genius curve-enhancing fashion hack

It's no secret that Andrea McLean has always been a style icon, and now the presenter has teamed up with her good friend Nick Ede for a new digital series called HELLO!'s High Street Hits, where she will be sharing her top shopping picks on our website.

In our exciting first show, Andrea shares her curve-enhancing fashion hack, and it's so much simpler than you think! The former Loose Women presenter reveals her "little fashion secret" in the video below - and it's a must have for all of us emerging from lockdow and eager to look our best!

Andrea McLean's genius fashion secret

We can't wait to try out this fashion hack for ourselves - and will also be dashing to the shops to grab some of the amazing deals Nick Ede picked out from the High Street too.

“I’m so happy to be working with HELLO! to help bring the high street back to life after an incredibly difficult year," says Andrea. "A huge part of my own business is about supporting entrepreneurs online and it’s wonderful to be able to help those on the high street get back on their feet again.

"When I was on Loose Women, I used to really enjoy putting fashion posts up and talking about what I was wearing, so I thought I’d bring that style advice to the High Street Hits show, too."

High Street Hits will follow a different theme each episode, based around social events and reactive news. Culture guru Nick adds: “I am so excited to be working with one of my dearest friends Andrea, and HELLO! on the new High Street Hits show. We want to encourage people back to the high street – and what better way than an innovative shoppable franchise.”

