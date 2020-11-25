﻿
Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan & more celebrities show off their special kindness necklace – here’s how to get your hands on one

The HELLO! x Kit Heath kindness necklace is a hit with the stars...

Arianna Chatzidakis

Last week, we launched our highly-anticipated Kindness necklace in partnership with British jewellery brand Kit Heath, and since then we’ve spotted it on the Instagram feeds of a few famous faces! Our beautifully elegant sterling-silver necklace features a simplistic oval charm of two interconnected elements, as well as a unique kindness engraving on the tag. And it seems to have gone down a big hit with the stars…

WATCH: Looking for a Christmas gift? Our Kindness necklace is the perfect present

How to get your very own HELLO! Kindness necklace

Our Kindness necklace is limited-edition, and we have only created a small number of necklaces, meaning you’ll have to act quick if you want to get one. A beautiful reminder to always be kind to yourself, this necklace can be worn at either 16 or 18 inches and comes stylishly wrapped in a red and white box and satin pouch – so it also makes for a lovely Christmas gift.

Plus, the next 200 people to purchase a HELLO! Kindness Necklace will get a FREE 6-month digital subscription to HELLO! Magazine worth £42.50!

HELLO! x Kit Heath Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

Celebrities wearing the HELLO! kindness necklace

Lorraine Kelly

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly loves her new accessory so much that she wore it whilst live her show this week! We’re starry-eyed…

Saira Khan

Doesn’t Loose Women star Saira Khan look gorgeous whilst donning her kindness necklace? We certainly think so!

Andrea McLean

Now that’s what we call glowing! Loose Women’s Andrea McLean looks beautiful rocking her necklace.

Alexandra Burke

Singer Alexandra Burke poses for a selfie wearing her HELLO! kindness necklace. She also wore this necklace recently for her appearance on The One Show!

Denis Lewis, OBE

British sports presenter and former athlete Denis Lewis, OBE, wows in her kindness necklace.

Gaby Roslin

Presenter Gaby Roslin’s kind personality matches her new Kindness necklace! 

Kimberley Walsh

Singer Kimberley Walsh dazzles in our pretty silver pendant. Doesn't it go lovely against her beige jumper!

Lydia Bright

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright pairs her kindness necklace with a cute winter hat.

Plus, every Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace you buy comes with a £5 voucher to donate to your choice of charity from our shortlist of five, making this thoughtful necklace even more special. The five worthy causes are:

Heads Together: the mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which campaigns to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health

Age UK: who provide services and support at a national and local level to inspire, enable and support older people

Make 2nds Count: a patient and family focused charity based in Edinburgh dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer

Refuge: the charity offering specialist services and life-saving support to help women and children access safety to build a life free from domestic violence

The Black Curriculum: a social enterprise founded in 2019 to address the lack of Black British history in the UK Curriculum, and deliver a diverse form of education through the arts in schools

