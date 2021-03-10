We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean is one busy woman! Since leaving Loose Women, the presenter has been working on her female empowerment site, This Girl Is On Fire, and we've seen her individual style shining through. Taking to social media to tease an exciting new project, it seems that there's one particular item in Andrea's wardrobe that she just can't live without – and it's under £20.

VIDEO: The Best of Andrea McLean's Looks

Andrea is a big fan of Zara

Smiling from ear-to-ear, Andrea can be seen wearing Zara's high-neck knit in the Instagram snap, which she captioned:

"Socially distanced and still smiling! @nickede and myself have been working away on an exciting new project which we can't wait to tell you about...all will be revealed soon! #workingwithfriends #feelgood #fun #helpful #cantwait."

Keeping her off-duty look elegant and understated in the photo, Andrea teamed her go-to jumper with black cropped trousers and bedazzled loafers – fabulous!

Obsessed with her look? Priced at £19.99, this desk-to-daywear staple comes in six different colours – cream, black, light blue, brown, dark grey and burgundy. Fitted with long sleeves and statement button detailing at the cuffs, team your new favourite jumper with everything from jeans and box-fresh trainers to trousers, pencil skirts and heels.

Black High Neck Jumper, £19.99, Zara

Andrea regularly turns to the high street and she's a big fan of Zara. Back in January, she revealed that her working from home style mainly consisted of pieces from both Zara and Mahabis. Sharing a video of her all-black ensemble, she said:

"I've got a lovely blazer from Zara and a jumper from Zara – I'm a bit of a Zara fiend! I have no idea where these trousers are from, absolutely none, honest answer? They just kind of came with me when I left Loose Women because they were firm favourites so they kind of walked out the door."

