Andrea McLean pulled out all the stops for Friday's episode of Loose Women – and fans are swooning. Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, Andrea donned a red floor-length gown from one of her favourite brands, Adrianna Papell, to co-host the special 'Fancy Friday' episode.

Andrea showed off her floor-length dress on Instagram

Showcasing her trim figure, the mum-of-two opted for the brand's satin crepe tuxedo dress which is already a major sellout! Nodding to old Hollywood glamour, Andrea accessorised her gorgeous gown with her favourite silver jewellery set and styled her brunette hair down in loose curls. As for her makeup, she opted for a smokey brown shadow complete with statement lashes, a soft rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match – so chic.

In love with Andrea's dress? While it's selling like hotcakes, you can still shop this ravishing red number through House of Fraser. Available in UK sizes 6-10, it's priced at £210 and features long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a halter, tuxedo-style bodice, satin lapels and a long, mermaid skirt with a thigh-high slit. A stellar option for your next formal event, the brand recommends pairing your new purchase with sparkling earrings, a bold, red lip, and patent leather accessories for a sophisticated look – sounds good to us!

Andrea always looks so stylish on the show and she regularly turns to Adrianna Pappell for her on-screen outfits. Back in June, the Loose Women star stepped out in yet another red dress from the label – a floral halterneck midi which was originally priced at £150, and it was certainly a big hit with viewers.

Andrea recently wore this stunning HELLO x Kit Heath kindness necklace

The TV star often has fans clamouring to get their hands on her latest buys, and she's recently added a new accessory to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. Doesn't she look lovely? Andrea isn't the only fan either as Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan, Lydia Bright and Kimberley Walsh have all been spotted wearing one. Every Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace you buy comes with a £5 voucher to donate to your choice of charity from our shortlist of five, making this thoughtful gift even more special.

