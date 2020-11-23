We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, Andrea McLean returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday – and fans are in love with her latest look. Putting a fresh spin on florals, the mum-of-two turned to Scottish label Brora for her desk-to-daywear ensemble, opting for the 'Liberty Silk Chiffon Tiered Dress', which retails at £295.

Andrea posted her outfit details on Instagram

Adorned in an unusual blue and red floral print, Andrea's vibrant midi is made from 100 per cent silk and features a pussy-bow tie neck, three-quarter length sleeves and a subtly ruffled hem. Whether you're heading to the office or getting dolled up for date night, this fit-and-flare is a real show-stopper. Pair your new purchase with military-style boots for an edgier look or add court shoes and a matching clutch bag into the mix for a more feminine feel.

Liberty Silk Chiffon Tiered Dress, £295, Brora

Andrea's floral frock might just be her best look yet, and the TV star teamed her dress with black knee-high boots and silver earrings. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and matched her makeup with the red and blue hues of her outfit. Modelling a brown smokey shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick, Andrea looked absolutely stunning!

The Loose Women star regularly wows with her on-screen outfits, and Andrea's autumn wardrobe is seriously stylish! Back in October, the mum-of-two stepped out in a Merino blend shirt from Hobbs which she teamed with a brown leather skirt from Sosandar – and the Duchess of Sussex would certainly approve.

Andrea's autumn wardrobe has been big a hit with Loose Women viewers

Her outfit reminded us of one of Meghan's, which she wore earlier this year after returning from her holiday in Canada with Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison. The couple headed to Canada House in London with Meghan wearing a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a beige polo neck and a Reiss coat.

Earlier this month Andrea wore this stunning HELLO x Kit Heath kindness necklace

When it comes to accessorising, Andrea loves to pair her desk-to-daywear ensembles with silver jewellery, and she's recently added a new addition to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. Taking to social media she shared this gorgeous selfie on Instagram, and we love it!

