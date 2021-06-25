Kelly Ripa kept things fun with her look at Daytime Emmy Awards The Live with Kelly and Ryan host looked as youthful as ever

Kelly Ripa may have only made a short appearance, that too virtually, but she managed to keep it light and bubbly at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked simply gorgeous wearing a simple black blouse and, from what we could see, a wine red floral skirt, looking every bit the vibrant professional.

She let her hair down and was having fun with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, as they reminisced on her past as an actress herself on All My Children.



It was no doubt, however, also an emotional evening for the star, who was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show alongside Ryan, and presented an award on the night for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress.

Kelly must have fought back tears during the tributes to late daytime legends, which included her former co-host of Live with Kelly and Regis, Regis Philbin.

The two hosts had a great time presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Regis passed away in July 2020, one month shy of his 89th birthday, due to "natural causes", with Kelly and Ryan releasing a joint statement at the time.

It read: "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years.

While she wasn't part of the tribute to her late co-host, the moment was, on a whole, heartbreaking

"We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. "

They added: "We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place. Kelly and Ryan."

