Kelly Ripa's sweat-proof shirt is what every fashionista needs to beat the summer heat

Kelly Ripa is the queen of stylish staples, but her latest one is a top every busy fashionista needs to combat those dreaded sweat stains that sometimes appear when temperatures rise. Now that we’re officially in summer, there’s no better time than now to scoop up a sweat-proof shirt - and the Live With Kelly and Ryan host has been wearing one that we want in our closets right now.

The daytime TV host recently can’t stop wearing Numi’s sweat-proof and stain-repellent silk blouses and tops, and she’s even raved about them on the show. Kelly said the Canadian brand’s undershirts are perfect for hot summer days too.

Kelly raved about Numi's sweatproof shirts on Live With Kelly and Ryan

The classic button-up top’s stain repellent feature also protects from coffee stains and other spills that can happen while multitasking. We tracked down the silk blouse and the classic V undershirt on Numi. They’re available in five colorways: Almond, espresso, caramel, white, and black.

The Simone silk blouse, $190, Numi

The Signature Undershirt, $65, Numi

In addition to staple summer tops, Kelly keeps proving that it’s worth having a selection of little black dresses in your closet too - for every season.

The fashionista looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret LBD earlier this month as she and Ryan Seacrest welcomed Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to their show.

The stretchy dress hugged Kelly’s figure and flattered her physique, and she completed the look with black pumps. Kelly previously wore the dress in February and last December, and it has already sold out.

Kelly welcomed Dr. Jill Biden to Live in a sleek LBD

The FLOTUS, meanwhile, recycled her famed Oscar De La Renta lemon-print midi dress as she discussed the latest efforts to combat COVID-19 and vaccination progress.

Jill first wore the look during her speech at the State Department's International Women of Courage Award on International Women’s Day in March.

The dress gave us - and so many fans - Meghan Markle vibes at the time, considering the Duchess of Sussex wore a similar sleeveless peplum Oscar De La Renta lemon-print dress during a Spotify Stream On event with Prince Harry in February.

