Kelly Ripa wore the best LBD during Jill Biden’s Live appearance

Kelly Ripa keeps proving that it’s worth having a selection of little black dresses in your closet.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret LBD on Monday as she and Ryan Seacrest welcomed Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to the show.

Kelly and Jill Biden looked incredible on Live

The stretchy dress hugged Kelly’s figure and flattered her physique, and she completed the look with black pumps. The fashionista previously wore the dress in February and last December, and it has already sold out.

We loved the look and found a similar dress for $58 on Lulus.

Girl Can’t Help It off-the-shoulder midi dress, $58, Lulus

The FLOTUS, meanwhile, recycled her famed Oscar De La Renta lemon-print midi dress as she discussed the latest efforts to combat COVID-19 and vaccination progress.

Jill first wore the look during her speech at the State Department's International Women of Courage Award on International Women’s Day in March.

The dress gave us - and so many fans - Meghan Markle vibes at the time, considering the Duchess of Sussex wore a similar sleeveless peplum Oscar De La Renta lemon-print dress during a Spotify Stream On event with Prince Harry in February (the exact design is available at Saks).

Even with a price tag of $2,890, Jill’s dress has nearly sold out, but there are still sizes left, which we found on Farfetch and Neiman Marcus.

Oscar de La Renta lemon-print dress, £2,710 ($2,890), Farfetch

If you’re not quite ready to splurge on the designer dress, we found seven lookalikes that are a fraction of the price. One of our faves on the list is Monsoon’s ‘Libra’ lemon shirt, which still has sizes left.

S.E.W. Sustainable Libra Lemon Midi Dress Blue, £99/$143, Monsoon

The sky blue midi dress is topped with bright yellow lemons, and we think eco-conscious Meghan would love the look because it’s environmentally friendly, created with sustainable and recycled fabrics.

