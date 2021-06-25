Kelly Clarkson made a victorious statement in a chic look at Daytime Emmy Awards The talk show host looked phenomenal

Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her beauty and victory walk at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The singer looked phenomenal rocking a simple cream-colored jacket and black top, forgoing the usual trend of glamorous extravagance.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shows off her beautiful bedroom while wowing in LBD

Kelly, who took home the prize for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Entertainment Talk Show Host, accessorised with a gold chain and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She accepted her honors virtually, only giving us the chance to see half of her, but still made an impression with the emphasis on her natural beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shares video tour inside epic Montana ranch

The mother-of-two made a name for herself with her incredible vocal talent, but she has seen her star rise since taking on a talk show too.

No doubt her audience will grow even bigger when The Kelly Clarkson Show takes over Ellen DeGeneres' time slot once the comedian's show wraps next year.

Kelly's show is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for a further two series running until 2023.

MORE: See inside Kelly Clarkson's immense Encino farmhouse – listed for $9.9 million

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns fans with shock revelation

Kelly walked away as one of the night's biggest winners, taking home two trophies

The president of Universal Local, Valari Staab, told The Hollywood Reporter: "These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year.

"By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

Fans are already beside themselves over the news, with many expressing their excitement when it was announced in May. News of the wins from tonight should put them over the moon.

Kelly's show will take over Ellen's timeslot in 2022

One person wrote about the announcement regarding the timeslot change: "Kelly Clarkson is known to be genuinely kind. This is wonderful news."

Another tweeted: "I think this is a good thing. @Kellyclarkson seems like a genuine, kind and grateful person. Ellen lost her way, and I hope Kelly learns from this."

Meanwhile, a third was equally thrilled, writing: "Brilliant! I expect nothing less... Kelly Clarkson is amazing human, connection and kind is in her DNA, not to mention the most blessed vocalist ever and an Emmy award-winning host only in her undergoing first season. Now got six more nominations. #KellyClarkson #TheKellyClarksonShow."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.