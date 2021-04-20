Kelly Ripa revealed the $49 secret to her glowing tan on Live - and fans are going crazy over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa kicked off Live With Kelly and Ryan by dishing on the one beauty product she swears by to give her a sun-kissed glow.

SHOP: Kelly Ripa's cozy orange sweatshirt is only $35 - find out where to shop it

As the fashionista chatted with her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday about beauty upkeep and routines, she mentioned that she swears by Tan Luxe tanning drops. “You just need the Tan Luxe those tanning drops,” she told Ryan.

Kelly stunned on the show in a puff-shoulder top and a flowy pleated skirt

“It’s very good. It’s foolproof,” she continued. “I use it. It’s so easy,” adding that she got hooked on the product after receiving it as a birthday gift. “I was just looking for a tan,” she said.

Kelly said she loves the tanning drops because they don’t rub off or have a messy application process. “This is just like slap it on and go to bed,” she continued. “Roll around in those sheets. It’s not going to come off.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa can’t stop wearing this cozy pink hooded dress - and we found the best dupe

When the show’s team uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the beginning of the episode, tons of fans quickly hit the comments asking for the name of the tanning drops that the daytime TV host mentioned.

We wanted it too - and tracked down the Tan Luxe Face drops on Sephora and Tan Luxe for $49. There are also Tan Luxe drops for your entire body on Sephora and Tan Luxe and those cost $59.

Tan Luxe Tanning Drops - The Face, $49, Tan Luxe

Tan Luxe Tanning Drops - The Body, $59, Tan Luxe

According to the brand’s site, the drops work with your existing skincare regime and can transform your favorite moisturizer, serum, or oil into a custom self-tanner. It also minimizes imperfections and even skin tone.

SHOP: Kelly Ripa’s surprise Live replacement stuns in a dreamy plaid shorts suit

The drops have also skin-boosting properties of Raspberry Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Vera that help skin feel hydrated and nourished, and the naturally derived tanning actives (DHA) in it gives a natural-looking glow that complements your own skin tone.

As Kelly dropped her beauty secret, she wowed in a black top complete with puffed shoulders paired with a whimsical pleated skirt.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.