Heidi Klum wows in a sleek bedazzled black suit on America’s Got Talent Fans are going wild over the look!

Heidi Klum knows how to make heads turn anywhere she goes, and such was the case again when she hit the America’s Got Talent stage wearing a black suit Tuesday night.

The episode featured snippets of the judges spanned across several days of auditions. However, the segment with this particular outfit of Heidi's featured the most. She showed off the outfit in a video as she transitioned from each of her past episode looks.

Heidi dazzled in a black bedazzled suit jacket-pant combo

The supermodel wowed in the look, which featured a black jacket with popped, bedazzled shoulders and nothing underneath. The jacket even featured a cut-out in the back. She paired it with sleek pants and minimal jewellery.

Ahead of AGT showtime, Heidi kicked off the day showing off some TikTok dance moves in a chic black and white mini dress.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the supermodel could be seen doing a viral dance with social media star Merrick Hanna, and like a true fashionista, she nailed it in heels.

Heidi completed her look with a matching black and white statement ring and white earrings.

Ahead of the show, Heidi showed off her dance moves in heels

The model’s costar Sofia Vergara has also been making fashion statements on the show since AGT made its return last month. Last week the Modern Family star was back with another sensational look, bringing on the glitz and glam in a number of outfits throughout the night - including a strapless bodice top emblazoned with intricate leaf details and pearls, which she teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and black stilettos.

The star's glam squad completed her look with a red lip and natural makeup, while her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

Sophia's leaf-print top was just one of her glam looks on last week's show

Fans went wild over the look when she shared it on social media, with many commenting with fire emojis, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous!"

This week, of the looks featured the most, Sofia stunned in a simple red figure-hugging dress with a silver metallic sash draped across her shoulder and chest, the same look she wore during promos for the season.

