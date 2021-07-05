Kelly Ripa stuns in a white dress on dreamy Italy vacation

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos finally got to take their son on the epic Italy vacation they had originally planned for last year to celebrate his graduation from college - and she looked incredible while she was there!

Giving us major summer style inspo per usual, Kelly wore several resort-style looks we want in our closets, including a staple white dress she rocked in a family photo that came complete with spaghetti straps, a tie waist, and a v-neck. The snap showed Mark, their family, and friends all wearing white ensembles as they posed barefoot.

Kelly and her family headed to Italy to celebrate her son Michael's college graduation

In another photo, Kelly rocked a printed matching top and pants as the group stood on a beach, and in another photo, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host stunned again in a polka dot dress that she paired with sneakers as they explored a town.

“Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!” she captioned the post.

Michael, 24, graduated from New York University last May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they postponed the vacation.

We loved Kelly's Italy off-duty style!

During an episode of Live last year, Kelly opened up about her son missing out on his graduation, which was held virtually, like so many others across the country.

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said according to People. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

Kelly said she thought other students facing the same situation were "devastated", adding that that was a fair response. "They worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all," she continued.

Although they didn’t get to commemorate his achievement in the big way they wanted to in 2020, it’s amazing they were able to pull off the trip this year - and include more family members in celebration. An incredible start to summer!

