Margot Robbie’s Love Island getaway was next level - see the pics! The theme was everything!

Margot Robbie just took her Love Island obsession up a notch. As the Suicide Squad star celebrated her 31st birthday, she rang it in in a major way, with an epic girls’ trip complete with a theme centered around the popular UK reality dating series.

While it wasn’t clear if the group hopped on a flight to celebrate Margot’s birthday or day tripped, fun times were had on the actress’ special day, which was clear by the photos that her friends shared on social media.

In one group shot model and influencer Kelly Gale shared on Instagram, Margot can be seen standing with her friends in front of a dreamy infinity pool wearing a hot pink bikini draped with a palm leaf printed sarong. She completed the look with black oversized aviator shades and strappy heels that had a chunky clear bottom.

The exact destination of Margot's birthday wasn't revealed, but it looked incredible!

Her friends all posed with her in bikinis and coverups, with some toting wine glasses to toast to the day. The proof that the party was indeed a Love Island-themed bash started with the Casa Amour geotag that Kelly added to that snap in her post on Instagram.

It happens to be one of the villas on the reality show where contestants reside in Majorca.

Kelly also revealed more scenes from the dreamy birthday party digs, including another view of the picturesque infinity pool at night, and also a photo of herself drinking tequila shots out of a heart-shaped ice sculpture.

Home & Away star Sara Weaving was also in attendance at the fete, rocking an orange bikini that showed off her ripped physique. She captioned her post from the trip “Got A Text,” a catchphrase from the show.

Margot previously revealed that she and her husband Tom Ackerly watch Love Island every evening. "I won't know what to do when Love Island finishes. I mean, what will I watch? It's literally the most addictive thing on TV ever,” she told the Daily Star.

"We have dedicated our summer to watching those guys. We are going to miss them.”

"I love sitting down watching all these beautiful people have their dramas while I lie there on the sofa eating pizza and drinking beer. I am like 'How do all of these people stay in such incredible shape?'. There isn't much body fat on that island.”

