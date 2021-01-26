Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum is taking Fashion Week by storm

Heidi Klum’s daughter is already stepping into her footsteps and killing the fashion game at only 16. Leni Klum stunned as she opened Berlin Fashion Week Tuesday and walked her first runway like a pro, strutting down the catwalk in outfits from some of Germany’s top designers, including Rihanna + Nina, Lala Berlin, and Michel Sontag.

“My first Job for the @mbfw.berlin DER BERLINER SALON – Edition X @derberlinersalon @christianearpvogue,” Leni captioned a series of photos that showed her modeling a black wool trench coat and matching newsboy cap and a pink Steinrohner furry coat paired with strappy heels complete with swirly bottoms. We couldn’t stop staring at either ensemble.

Leni modeled a stunning pink Steinrohner furry coat during Berlin Fashion Week

The looks kept coming in snaps Der Berliner Salon, an exhibition that displays established and new German fashion, shared more looks from the show on its page. Leni wowed in a stunning Rianna and Nina bead-embellished coat paired with matching socks tucked into strappy black sandals. And she continued to give us style inspo with every swipe.

The model wowed in a Rianna and Nina bead-embellished coat

In another photo, she tucks her hands into her pants pockets and stares into the camera wearing a wrapped Detlev Georg Diehm houndstooth jacket. The model stunned us again when she struck a confident pose in a Lara Krude houndstooth Zelda coat.

In addition to landing a major role in her first fashion week, Leni scored her first magazine cover last December - a Vogue Germany cover at that - and struck a pose with her mom in matching outfits. In the cover photo, Leni strikes a pose with her hands on her pocket in a blue blazer and pink oversized pants, and Heidi gives her a kiss wearing a pink blazer and blue pants.

Leni and Heidi cover Vogue Germany

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum,” Leni captioned a photo of the cover she shared on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see what’s to come for Heidi’s mini-me.