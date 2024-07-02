America's Got Talent captivates viewers once again after returning for a new NBC series in May.

The auditions for the latest series will run until the end of July and will once again welcome back head judge Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel to judge the best talent that the US has on offer.

A new bunch of aspiring performers will appear on the stage hoping to impress the judges and win the prize of a lifetime when it reaches the finale.

Away from the series, however, Simon and co. are kept busy with their families. Why not get to know the families of the show's judges and host a little better?

From Simon Cowell to Heidi Klum, find out all about their loved ones at home here...

1/ 7 © Getty Images Simon Cowell's family Simon Cowell is a proud family man. The creator of the show, 64, is engaged to his long-term partner Lauren Silverman with whom he shares son Eric, 10. Simon is often sharing sweet snippets of family life, including photos on his social media and even bringing his son along to work. Eric has made the odd appearance on the Got Talent shows, including the UK version, alongside his famous dad. Simon is also a stepfather to Lauren's older son, Adam, 18, who she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman. In a recent podcast interview with Steven Barlett on his show, Diary of a CEO, Simon explained how losing both of his parents left him wracked with grief, before finding light when he met and fell in love with Lauren. Upon finding out his partner was pregnant, Simon recalled: "And it changed everything. It made me happy again, it was perfect."

2/ 7 © Instagram Simon's bond with son Eric In a recent interview with HELLO! to celebrate and raise funds and awareness for the London Music Fund, Simon explained how parenthood with his fiancée has changed him for good. "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. "So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. "Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

3/ 7 © Variety Heidi Klum's family and children As well as being a world-famous supermodel and judge on AGT, Heidi Klum, 51, is a mom of four. The star shares Lou, 14, Johan, 17, Henry, 18, and Leni, 20, all with her ex-husband, Grammy-winning singer Seal. The couple, who wed in 2005 on a beach in Mexico, announced their divorce in 2012. At the time, they said: "We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart. "This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition."

4/ 7 © Getty Images Heidi Klum and co-parenting with Seal Since their split, they have continued to co-parent and Heidi recently opened up about how it feels to be a parent of growing children. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023, she said: "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared." MORE: Leni Klum turns 20: her adorable relationship with father Seal Meanwhile, Heidi has since remarried. Her husband is Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz and they wed in a private ceremony in Italy in 2019.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Sofia Vergara's family It's hard to believe, but the age-defying Sofía Vergara has a 32-year-old son! The Modern Family star, 51, married for the first time at the age of 18 back in 1991 and gave birth to her only son, Manolo, the same year. However, Sofia and his father split not long after. MORE: Sofia Vergara's al fresco dining room at $13m home is straight from a sundrenched resort Sofia went on to marry Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello in 2015, but, in 2023 the couple announced their separation and, in February this year, their divorce was finalized. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement at the time. Two days later, on July 19, 2023, Joe filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

6/ 7 © Steve Granitz Howie Mandel's family Canadian-born Howie Mandel has three grown-up children with his wife Terry, whom he has been married to since 1980. They share two daughters Jackie, 39, and Riley, 31, and son Alex, 33. Howie and Terry are also proud grandparents and welcomed their third grandchild at the beginning of this year thanks to their youngest, Riley and her husband Cameron. Howie announced the news on Instagram with an adorable picture of the new baby and simply wrote: "My new beautiful baby granddaughter." Howie and Terry's eldest, Jackie, is a mom to kids Abbey and Axel.