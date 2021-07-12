Andrea McLean leg-baring mini dress will make you do a double take Andrea models some fabulous looks in this week's High Street Hits

Andrea McLean has shared her ultimate summer workwear picks – and she looks absolutely sensational in them. The former Loose Women star models an array of chic yet purse-friendly looks in the latest episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, and this week it's all about back to work!

READ MORE: Andrea McLean reveals the REAL reason she left Loose Women

The 51-year-old presenter wows in a leg-baring Boden mini dress – and the price point is so affordable. The bold, button-down number would look suit any shape and is a must for your summer wardrobe.

Andrea jokes: "If you've got the legs for it, why not go for it!" Watch the video to see Andrea's super flattering frock that will take you from desk to dinner and drinks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean's glam workwear picks will inspire you

We've definitely been missing Andrea's fabulous Loose Women style, and the star says she's loving getting her fashion mojo back. "When I was on Loose Women, I used to really enjoy putting fashion posts up and talking about what I was wearing, so I thought I’d bring that style advice to the High Street Hits show," she said.

Once again, Andrea is joined by her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, who has lots of money-savvy tips and tricks up his sleeve this week.

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits at hellomagazine.com