Andrea McLean's M&S dress is a figure-flattering must-have

Shop Andrea’s favourite looks!

Megan Bull

Andrea McLean's on-screen outfits have long inspired fans, and now the former Loose Women star is joining HELLO! for a brand new digital series. Helming High Street Hits alongside her good friend and culture guru, Nick Ede, the presenter is sharing her top style tips with fans – and you can watch episode one right now! 

As restrictions ease, Andrea reveals how to nail casual chic ahead of your first post-lockdown outing, and she's got a wardrobe full of goodies to show you, including her must-have M&S dress. From pubs to picnics, BBQs to beer gardens and beyond, these high street buys are perfect for all of your summer celebrations, and you can shop all of them today. 

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode One

whistles-trainers

Chilton Trainer, £139, Whistles

ms-denim-dress

Denim Belted Dress, £55, Marks and Spencer

superga-trainers

White Cotu Trainers, £55, Superga

hobbs-jacket

Khaki Jacket, £149, Hobbs

hm-ivory-dress

Slip Dress, £24.99, H&M

superga-cream

Beige Trainers, £55, Superga

reiss-cardigan

Neutral Jumper, £175, Reiss

pink-chinos

Pink Chinos, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

ms-trainers

Chunky Trainers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

h-m-purple

Lilac Skirt, £12, H&M

belted-jumpsuit

Denim Jumpsuit, £159, Whistles

