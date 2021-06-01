Megan Bull
Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has teamed up with Nick Ede to present HELLO!'s new digital video series, High Street Hits. Shop all her favourite styles from episode one.
Andrea McLean's on-screen outfits have long inspired fans, and now the former Loose Women star is joining HELLO! for a brand new digital series. Helming High Street Hits alongside her good friend and culture guru, Nick Ede, the presenter is sharing her top style tips with fans – and you can watch episode one right now!
As restrictions ease, Andrea reveals how to nail casual chic ahead of your first post-lockdown outing, and she's got a wardrobe full of goodies to show you, including her must-have M&S dress. From pubs to picnics, BBQs to beer gardens and beyond, these high street buys are perfect for all of your summer celebrations, and you can shop all of them today.
VIDEO: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode One
Chilton Trainer, £139, Whistles
Denim Belted Dress, £55, Marks and Spencer
White Cotu Trainers, £55, Superga
Khaki Jacket, £149, Hobbs
Slip Dress, £24.99, H&M
Beige Trainers, £55, Superga
Neutral Jumper, £175, Reiss
Pink Chinos, £19.50, Marks & Spencer
Chunky Trainers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
Lilac Skirt, £12, H&M
Denim Jumpsuit, £159, Whistles
