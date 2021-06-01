We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean's on-screen outfits have long inspired fans, and now the former Loose Women star is joining HELLO! for a brand new digital series. Helming High Street Hits alongside her good friend and culture guru, Nick Ede, the presenter is sharing her top style tips with fans – and you can watch episode one right now!

As restrictions ease, Andrea reveals how to nail casual chic ahead of your first post-lockdown outing, and she's got a wardrobe full of goodies to show you, including her must-have M&S dress. From pubs to picnics, BBQs to beer gardens and beyond, these high street buys are perfect for all of your summer celebrations, and you can shop all of them today.

RELATED: Andrea McLean shares her exciting new roles and the real reason she left Loose Women

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode One

READ: Andrea McLean reveals genius curve-enhancing fashion hack

Chilton Trainer, £139, Whistles

SHOP NOW

Denim Belted Dress, £55, Marks and Spencer

White Cotu Trainers, £55, Superga

Khaki Jacket, £149, Hobbs

Slip Dress, £24.99, H&M

Beige Trainers, £55, Superga

Neutral Jumper, £175, Reiss

Pink Chinos, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Chunky Trainers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Lilac Skirt, £12, H&M

Denim Jumpsuit, £159, Whistles

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.