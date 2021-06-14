Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S jumpsuit is perfection

Grace Lindsay
Andrea McLean is back on our screens with the second episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. This week, the former Loose Women presenter will be helping you pick the perfect outfits for those all-important summer events, such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings. Check out the show below and shop all of your favourite looks.
Dana dress, £175, Reiss
Linen jacket, £199, Jigsaw
Satin dress, £52, Next
Tweed jacket, £260, LK Bennett
Tweed skirt, £120, LK Bennett
Eden dress, £138.60, Boden
Linen jumpsuit, £45, Marks & Spencer
Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis denim skirt, £79, John Lewis
Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis maxi dress, £130, John Lewis
Sequin dress, £90, Next
