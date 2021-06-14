Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S jumpsuit is perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Andrea McLean is back on our screens with the second episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. This week, the former Loose Women presenter will be helping you pick the perfect outfits for those all-important summer events, such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings. Check out the show below and shop all of your favourite looks.

RELATED: Andrea McLean wows in flirty deep-V dress in new video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode two

DISCOVER: Andrea McLean's M&S dress is a figure-flattering must-have

Dana dress, £175, Reiss

Linen jacket, £199, Jigsaw

Satin dress, £52, Next

Tweed jacket, £260, LK Bennett

Tweed skirt, £120, LK Bennett

Eden dress, £138.60, Boden

Linen jumpsuit, £45, Marks & Spencer

Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis denim skirt, £79, John Lewis

Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis maxi dress, £130, John Lewis

Sequin dress, £90, Next

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.