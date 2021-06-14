﻿
andrea-mclean

Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S jumpsuit is perfection

Grace Lindsay

Andrea McLean is back on our screens with the second episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. This week, the former Loose Women presenter will be helping you pick the perfect outfits for those all-important summer events, such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings. Check out the show below and shop all of your favourite looks.

WATCH: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode two

white-reiss-dress

Dana dress, £175, Reiss

white-jigsaw-jacket

Linen jacket, £199, Jigsaw

peplum-next-dress

Satin dress, £52, Next

pink-tweed-lk-bennett-jacket

Tweed jacket, £260, LK Bennett

pink-tweed-lk-bennett-skirt

Tweed skirt, £120, LK Bennett

boden-blue-dress

Eden dress, £138.60, Boden

marks-and-spencer-jumpsuit

Linen jumpsuit, £45, Marks & Spencer

john-lewis-denim-skirt

Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis denim skirt, £79, John Lewis

john-lewis-floral-dress

Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis maxi dress, £130, John Lewis

next-cream-dress

Sequin dress, £90, Next

