Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S dress is a summer must-have

Grace Lindsay

Andrea McLean is back with episode three of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, and this week the star is serving up all the summer staycation fashion inspiration alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. The former Loose Women presenter looks stunning in all of her chosen outfits, so check out the show below and shop all your favourite looks.

WATCH: Join Andrea McLean and Nick Ede for High Street Hits episode three

jigsaw-top

Toile De Jouy top, £115, Jigsaw

hobbs-trousers

Wide leg trousers, £59, Hobbs

ms-dress

Textured lace midi dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

white-company-jumper

Ribbed stripe jumper, £62.30, The White Company

free-people-jumpsuit

Marci coverall, £118, Free People

reiss-shorts

Alana pink shorts, £95, Reiss

warehouse-shorts

Linen mix belted shorts, £31.20, Warehouse

allsaints-dress

Yuni Vernus dress, £245, Allsaints

free-people-dress

Feeling groovy maxi dress, £158, Free People

whistles-skirt

Harlow denim midi skirt, £89, Whistles

whistles-tshirt

Grey staycation tee, £45, Whistles

white-company-cardigan

Longline cardigan, £68.60, The White Company

boden-dress

Dungaree dress, £80, Boden

