Michelle Keegan looks radiant in white after date night with Mark Wright that everyone missed The star was spotted at Wembley with her husband

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan stunned fans on Monday in a chic white tank top following her secret date night with husband Mark Wright.

READ: Michelle Keegan looks incredible in her go-to gym leggings and crop top

Taking to her Instagram stories, Michelle posted a photo of herself making a coffee pit stop at Colicci in St James' Park, revealing a delicious spread of freshly baked pastries and sandwiches.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright sing 'Sweet Caroline' with Amanda Holden

The star wore her sleek brunette locks in a tight French plait – a style we're seriously loving for summer. Accessorizing her casual look with several gold chain necklaces, gold bangles, simple gold hoops and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, the 34-year-old rocked a stunning off-duty look.

SEE: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's stunning Essex home

Michelle and Mark were lucky enough to bag tickets to watch the England v Italy game at the Euros 2020 final, brushing shoulders with a star-studded audience as they watched the match at Wembley stadium.

The star looked stunning for her coffee stop in London

The glamorous pair were spotted singing along to 'Sweet Caroline' at the football in Amanda Holden's Instagram Story on Sunday evening, whilst Michelle was later pictured holding up an England flag alongside the BGT judge and Tess Daly.

Looking immaculate as usual, Michelle sported a glamorous white gown for the occasion, whilst husband Mark looked dapper in a white shirt and smart blue suit trousers.

Amanda Holden with Michelle and Tess Daly at Wembley on Sunday

It’s not the first time Michelle has stunned fans this month with her style. The actress enjoys an active lifestyle, and often gives fans a look at her favourite activewear for working out. Just last week, she shared a video of her daily exercise routine and sent fans wild for her figure-hugging activewear.

Flocking to the comments to compliment the star's stylish set, one fan wrote: "You're insanely beautiful Michelle!" whilst another agreed: "Love this babe, really motivated me to go to the gym."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's engagement ring cost more than average house deposit

"Your body is unbelievably perfect!" commented a third fan. "You’re a fantastic role model for my little girl, so fit and healthy. In my opinion, you're the most beautiful woman in the world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.