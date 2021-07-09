Michelle Keegan looks incredible in her go-to gym leggings and crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan enjoys an active lifestyle, and often gives fans a look at her favourite activewear for working out - and she did just that on Wednesday when she shared a video of her daily routine.

The clip showed Michelle waking up, having breakfast and doing a weights workout before heading to a photoshoot - and we're in love with her gym look!

The actress' khaki leggings look ultra-flattering with their high-waisted fit - and we've spotted that they are from celeb-favourite activewear brand Alo Yoga. Even better, they're currently in the sale.

WATCH: Michelle works out in her crop top and leggings

She captioned her photo: "I love watching reels like this so I thought I'd make my own! (I missed out the part where I get dragged out of bed kicking and screaming first before the gym)…Come on a shoot with me!"

Many fans commented on how gorgeous Michelle looked in her activewear, with one writing: "You look fab. What brand were you wearing at the gym?"

Alo Yoga leggings, WAS £110 NOW £77, The Sports Edit

Another added: "Anyone know where her gym top is from?"

We're pretty sure Michelle's crop top is the 'Seamless Sports Bra' from H&M, which is now available to shop for £14.99 in black and grey colour-ways.

Seamless sports bra, £14.99, H&M

Her post came shortly after Michelle released pictures from her latest modelling campaign with Adidas and Very. In the post, the star could be seen dancing up and down the streets of London in lots of different outfits, including a stunning black mini dress, which she dressed down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

