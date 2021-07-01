Michelle Keegan looks enviably gorgeous in her casual crop top and joggers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan looks just as fabulous in her comfies as in her gorgeous mini dresses, and here's the proof!

The actress rocked another look from her latest collection with Very, in collaboration with Adidas, for a number of posts she shared on her Instagram Stories - and we bet fans are in love with them.

Michelle looked beautiful in her crop top and joggers, teamed with a bumbag that was worn casually cross-body. A radiant smile and glowing skin finished off the look, which was shot in front of a city skyline.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan models her new Adidas collection

Her long-sleeved crop tee costs £30 at Very, while her joggers are available to purchase for £43.

Very's latest collection with the star launched on Monday, with Michelle looking gorgeous as she modelled the looks in a fun new video with a team of dancers.

Michelle looked gorgeous in her crop top and joggers

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the fun video, with one writing: "I mean…She just gets more gorgeous if that's even possible!" Another added: "This collection is giving me all the vibes!" followed by lots of flame emojis.

Adidas Originals light blue set, Hoodie, £55, Shorts, £23, Very

Michelle's latest range is full of fun sorbet shades and punchy hues, offering something for everyone this season. Popular pieces include baby blue shorts and matching hoodie - perfect for staying cool whilst working from home - while Michelle also rocks a sporty mini dress in the collection.

Speaking about the launch, she said: "This new collection is like a breath of fresh air with all the pastel hues, and the new styles are perfect for summer. All the pieces are so comfortable and can be dressed up and down - I love the versatility of the range."

