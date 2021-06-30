Michelle Keegan dazzles in mini dress for exciting new launch Sporty and stylish? Michelle Keegan can do it all

Michelle Keegan proved that she can pull off just about any style on Monday, as she shared a video to her Instagram modelling her newest fashion collaboration with Adidas and Very.

In the post, the star could be seen dancing up and down the streets of London in lots of different outfits, including a stunning black mini dress, which she dressed down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances through the streets to launch Adidas' SS21 collection for Very

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on the fun video, with one writing: "I mean…She just gets more gorgeous if that's even possible", while another said: "This collection is giving me all the vibes" followed by lots of flame emojis.

Michelle enlisted a host of inimitable dancers to showcase Adidas' SS21 collection, which is available at Very, and the campaign was filmed on location in London as the group bust their best moves in the sunshine.

The range is full of fun sorbet shades and punchy hues, offering something for everyone this season. We love the baby blue shorts and matching hoodie, perfect for staying cool whilst working from home.

Adidas Originals light blue set, Hoodie, £55, Shorts, £23, Very

The mini dress is another one of our favourites, as it can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion.

Adidas Originals black dress, £40, Very

Joining the celebration are dancers Danielle Peazer and Nifè, RuPaul Drag Race star Cheryl Hole and social media creator Freya Killin, who all look amazing in their own three-stripe style.

Speaking about the launch, Michelle said: "This new collection is like a breath of fresh air with all the pastel hues, and the new styles are perfect for summer. All the pieces are so comfortable and can be dressed up and down - I love the versatility of the range."

We will definitely be purchasing some of the sporty looks for summer, and who knows, we might even give the dance moves a go...

