Nichola Murphy
Michelle Keegan looked sensational in a figure-hugging dress as she celebrated exciting family news during a date night with Mark Wright.
If you were already envious of Michelle Keegan's summer wardrobe, wait until you catch a glimpse of her stunning autumnal dress.
PHOTOS: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's date night style in pictures
As she enjoyed a dinner out with husband Mark Wright and her pregnant cousin Katie Fernhough, the former Our Girl actress showed off her toned figure in a cream knitted midi dress with a fitted silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline.
Michelle and Katie looked stunning in colour co-ordinated outfits
Although Michelle did not divulge where she bought her stunning frock, we've tracked down one that looks almost identical from Reiss. Known as 'Lara', the ribbed dress costs £185, and fans of the design can also pick it up in black or green. Since the weather isn't turning cold just yet, we love Michelle's lighter tone.
WATCH: Michelle Keegan films inside stunning bedroom at home with Mark Wright
"Due date curry @michkeegan," Katie captioned the snap, which Michelle reshared and added: "Too comfortable to leave mummy's tummy." Perhaps it was a double date? The pair were certainly dressed to impress!
MORE: Michelle Keegan celebrates exciting baby news – details
Posing for a photo in the bathroom of the restaurant, Michelle and Katie could be seen wearing colour-coordinated cream outfits, while Mark was pictured in a chic black, grey and white ensemble. Michelle finished off her look with matching nude heels and Katie paired her white shirt with a cream midi skirt that showed off her blossoming baby bump.
Cream ribbed dress, £185, Reiss
Last week, the 33-year-old opted for a more casual ensemble as she attended Katie's baby shower. While there appeared to be a pastel dress code, with the majority of the family opting for summer dresses, Michelle stood out in pale blue jeans, a black jacket and matching black and white converse.
And she's no stranger to gym gear either! Michelle recently showed off her rock-hard abs after a tough workout session that she thanked Mark for. "Tough sesh today, @trainwright" she wrote across a video of her inside her home gym, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.
READ: Michelle Keegan shows off her dreamy living room – with fireplace included
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.