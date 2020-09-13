We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you were already envious of Michelle Keegan's summer wardrobe, wait until you catch a glimpse of her stunning autumnal dress.

PHOTOS: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's date night style in pictures

As she enjoyed a dinner out with husband Mark Wright and her pregnant cousin Katie Fernhough, the former Our Girl actress showed off her toned figure in a cream knitted midi dress with a fitted silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline.

Michelle and Katie looked stunning in colour co-ordinated outfits

Although Michelle did not divulge where she bought her stunning frock, we've tracked down one that looks almost identical from Reiss. Known as 'Lara', the ribbed dress costs £185, and fans of the design can also pick it up in black or green. Since the weather isn't turning cold just yet, we love Michelle's lighter tone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan films inside stunning bedroom at home with Mark Wright

"Due date curry @michkeegan," Katie captioned the snap, which Michelle reshared and added: "Too comfortable to leave mummy's tummy." Perhaps it was a double date? The pair were certainly dressed to impress!

MORE: Michelle Keegan celebrates exciting baby news – details

Posing for a photo in the bathroom of the restaurant, Michelle and Katie could be seen wearing colour-coordinated cream outfits, while Mark was pictured in a chic black, grey and white ensemble. Michelle finished off her look with matching nude heels and Katie paired her white shirt with a cream midi skirt that showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Cream ribbed dress, £185, Reiss

Last week, the 33-year-old opted for a more casual ensemble as she attended Katie's baby shower. While there appeared to be a pastel dress code, with the majority of the family opting for summer dresses, Michelle stood out in pale blue jeans, a black jacket and matching black and white converse.

And she's no stranger to gym gear either! Michelle recently showed off her rock-hard abs after a tough workout session that she thanked Mark for. "Tough sesh today, @trainwright" she wrote across a video of her inside her home gym, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

READ: Michelle Keegan shows off her dreamy living room – with fireplace included

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.