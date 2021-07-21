Dolly Parton looks incredible dressed as a Playboy bunny for husband Carl's birthday The Jolene hitmaker posed for Playboy in 1978

Dolly Parton just broke the internet after recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy shoot for her husband Carl's birthday.

The country superstar looked amazing in a black strapless bustier, pink bow tie and bunny ears as she surprised her husband of 57 years.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dolly explained: "You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday.

"Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy Magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

She continued: "I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that and I hope he agrees with me too."

Dolly then revealed that she had recreated her iconic cover of Playboy in a new photoshoot that she had framed alongside her original cover to present to Carl.

Dolly gave fans a rare glimpse of husband Carl

She added: "In the first one, I was kind of a little butterball. Well, I'm string cheese now but he'll probably think I'm cream cheese I hope."

In the clip, Dolly can be seen presenting Carl with his gift, providing fans with a rare glimpse of him as he sat in a chair with his back to the camera.

She captioned the video: "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!"

Dolly and Carl met when she was 18

Needless to say, fans went wild over Dolly's eye-popping appearance, with one writing: "This honestly made my week, month, year." A second said: "Marriage goals Dolly! You are both so blessed to still be having fun!"

A third added: "You are simply the best," and a fourth said: "Ooowweeee Dolly! Get it girl!!! They need to keep you on the cover forever."

Dolly and Carl – who stays out of the spotlight – met outside their local laundromat in Nashville on the first day the singer moved to the famous music city in 1964. Dolly was 18 while Carl was 21 at the time. Two years later in 1966, shortly before Dolly released her first album, they were married in Ringgold, Georgia, with only her mother there as a witness.

