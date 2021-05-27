Victoria Beckham twins with husband David in skinny jeans for date night The Beckhams proved matching looks never go out of fashion

Victoria Beckham has been delighting fans with her stylish displays in New York City this week – and Wednesday was no exception. The fashion designer rocked coordinating outfits with husband David Beckham during a dinner date with friends, just hours after being pictured in matching citrus ensembles.

The Spice Girls star looked gorgeous in a smart white blazer layered over a silk blouse with pussy-bow detailing, completing her attire with figure-flattering skinny jeans.

David meanwhile opted for a pair of tight grey skinnies, keeping it smarter on his top half with a black suit jacket and crisp white shirt.

Their sweet display came after the duo rocked matching mustard outfits for a low-key lunch date at Bar Pitti in The Mark Hotel.

There was nothing casual about VB's look, however, with Posh Spice sporting a chic yellow knit with pretty frill detailing at the neck and on the cuffs, paired with high-waisted flares.

Victoria and David matched in skinny jeans

She carried a brown leather tote and a matching yellow jacket slung over her bag.

Meanwhile, David opted for a simple polo shirt in a coordinating shade of yellow, teamed with smart trousers and a pair of round shades.

The pair also rocked coordinating mustard looks

Of course, Victoria and David are famed for their love of a matching style statement, memorably rocking identical leather looks to attend the Gucci show in 1999.

Former Manchester United footballer David reminisced about the now infamous look, telling People in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!'."

