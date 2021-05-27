Victoria Beckham twins with husband David in skinny jeans for date night

Kate Thomas
Victoria Beckham and husband David rocked matching date night looks in New York City on Wednesday – and we're in love with their coordinating style
Victoria Beckham has been delighting fans with her stylish displays in New York City this week – and Wednesday was no exception. The fashion designer rocked coordinating outfits with husband David Beckham during a dinner date with friends, just hours after being pictured in matching citrus ensembles.
The Spice Girls star looked gorgeous in a smart white blazer layered over a silk blouse with pussy-bow detailing, completing her attire with figure-flattering skinny jeans.
David meanwhile opted for a pair of tight grey skinnies, keeping it smarter on his top half with a black suit jacket and crisp white shirt.
Their sweet display came after the duo rocked matching mustard outfits for a low-key lunch date at Bar Pitti in The Mark Hotel.
There was nothing casual about VB's look, however, with Posh Spice sporting a chic yellow knit with pretty frill detailing at the neck and on the cuffs, paired with high-waisted flares.
Victoria and David matched in skinny jeans
She carried a brown leather tote and a matching yellow jacket slung over her bag.
Meanwhile, David opted for a simple polo shirt in a coordinating shade of yellow, teamed with smart trousers and a pair of round shades.
The pair also rocked coordinating mustard looks
Of course, Victoria and David are famed for their love of a matching style statement, memorably rocking identical leather looks to attend the Gucci show in 1999.
Former Manchester United footballer David reminisced about the now infamous look, telling People in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!'."
