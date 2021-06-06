Amanda Holden floored fans in a black jumpsuit for rare date night with husband Chris

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's never a dull day for Amanda Holden's fans, who were left stunned by her glamorous date night look on Saturday evening.

READ: Amanda Holden stuns fans in mesh swimsuit snap - and wow

Taking to Instagram to post a romantic selfie with husband Chris Hughes, the Heart Radio host captioned her photo: "#datenight with my gorgeous". The pair beamed at the camera and looked so ready to enjoy some alone time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's best bikini moments

Sporting an elegant black wrap jumpsuit from Me+Em, The Britain's Got Talent star completed her chic look with some large gold hoops, dramatic black lashes and a sultry nude lip.

"You two gorgeous people need your own hair advert" joked celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes, who commented on Amanda and Chris' luscious locks.

The stunning couple enjoyed a date night together

Fans rushed to the comments in awe of her look. "Such a beautiful couple!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "What a stunning pair! #couplegoals".

SEE: Amanda Holden shares adorable picture of her twinning daughters Lexi and Hollie

RELATED: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Amanda's daring date night ensemble currently retails for £275, but you'll have to be quick if you're looking to flaunt the flattering look for your next night out – it's only available in limited sizes.

Fluid Crepe Jumpsuit, £275, ME+EM

As always, we've sourced the ultimate high street dupe so you can channel Ms Holden's sophisticated style. Available from Mango for just £59.99, we’re officially obsessed with this satin number for evening soirees.

Wrap neckline satin jumpsuit, £59.99, MANGO

Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008. The loved-up pair share two beautiful children together, Alexa, 11, and five-year-old Hollie.

The couple's date night comes after a family vacation, where it is believed the family spend a week soaking up the sun in Portugal before the UK government put the country under amber travel list restrictions.

The glamorous star enjoyed a real Baywatch moment on the beach

Amanda, 50, wowed in a zip-up mesh number from her favourite beachwear designer as she emerged from the ocean, Bond girl style! "Fancy a dip?! #familytime," she captioned her holiday Instagram post.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.