Amanda Holden floored fans in a black jumpsuit for rare date night with husband Chris

Georgia Brown
Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden enjoyed a rare date night with husband Chris Hughes on Saturday, wearing a stunning black jumpsuit for the occasion
It's never a dull day for Amanda Holden's fans, who were left stunned by her glamorous date night look on Saturday evening.
Taking to Instagram to post a romantic selfie with husband Chris Hughes, the Heart Radio host captioned her photo: "#datenight with my gorgeous". The pair beamed at the camera and looked so ready to enjoy some alone time.
Sporting an elegant black wrap jumpsuit from Me+Em, The Britain's Got Talent star completed her chic look with some large gold hoops, dramatic black lashes and a sultry nude lip.
"You two gorgeous people need your own hair advert" joked celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes, who commented on Amanda and Chris' luscious locks.
The stunning couple enjoyed a date night together
Fans rushed to the comments in awe of her look. "Such a beautiful couple!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "What a stunning pair! #couplegoals".
Amanda's daring date night ensemble currently retails for £275, but you'll have to be quick if you're looking to flaunt the flattering look for your next night out – it's only available in limited sizes.
Fluid Crepe Jumpsuit, £275, ME+EM
As always, we've sourced the ultimate high street dupe so you can channel Ms Holden's sophisticated style. Available from Mango for just £59.99, we’re officially obsessed with this satin number for evening soirees.
Wrap neckline satin jumpsuit, £59.99, MANGO
Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008. The loved-up pair share two beautiful children together, Alexa, 11, and five-year-old Hollie.
The couple's date night comes after a family vacation, where it is believed the family spend a week soaking up the sun in Portugal before the UK government put the country under amber travel list restrictions.
The glamorous star enjoyed a real Baywatch moment on the beach
Amanda, 50, wowed in a zip-up mesh number from her favourite beachwear designer as she emerged from the ocean, Bond girl style! "Fancy a dip?! #familytime," she captioned her holiday Instagram post.
