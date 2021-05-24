We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Geri Horner had every reason to celebrate at the weekend since husband Christian Horner's Red Bull team emerged victorious in the Monaco Grand Prix race in Monte Carlo. The Spice Girls star joined the racing boss for the Formula 1 event, documenting their action-packed weekend on her Instagram account – and we couldn't take our eyes off her stunning style.

DISCOVER: Geri and Christian Horner's incredible wedding day – all the details

The Viva Forever singer looked beautiful in her trademark all-white outfits, first donning a figure-flattering white dress as she posed against a scenic backdrop.

She captioned the post: "Happy Saturday. Hope you’re having a great weekend. I’m out in Monaco with @redbullracing @christianhorner Exciting stuff to watch the qualifying. Vroom vroom.".

WATCH NOW: Scream If You Wanna Go Faster! Geri Horner's bumpy boat ride in Monaco

Geri's flattering frock highlighted her yoga-toned arms and was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings. Gorgeous!

READ MORE: Geri Horner shocks fans with picture of daughter Bluebell on her 15th birthday

The star later hopped on board a boat to jet across the water and meet Christian at the end of the race, this time rocking a fitted vest top with nautical gold button detailing, teamed with high-waisted flares – naturally, all in white.

Geri was radiant in an array of white looks

Geri then posed for a celebratory selfie with her jubilant husband after Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton. She covered up in a chic belted coat, adding an embroidered face mask to complete the look.

PHOTOS: Geri Horner's rural homes with husband Christian are picture perfect

The mother-of-two – who raises 15-year-old daughter Bluebell and son Monty, four – captioned the picture: "So proud of you".

Her fans were quick to comment, enthusing: "You are his lucky charm, Geri". Others pointed out how gloriously happy and radiant she looked in the series of pictures. One shared: " You look absolutely RADIANT", while another enthused: "Love that outfit" and a third commented: "You look beautiful".

New Look Belted Formal Coat, £31.95, ASOS

In love with Geri's classic neutrals? A belted cream coat is the perfect addition to your wardrobe this summer and we've found this dreamy bargain style on ASOS.

Geri previously opened up about her decision to only wear white and cream clothing, explaining it had become something of a uniform to make her outfit planning easier.

Geri congratulated Christian on his Red Bull victory

She told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

"It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

RELATED: Geri Horner shows off short hair transformation

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.