Ciara just proved she’s the epitome of hot girl summer with a sizzling bikini photo The Level Up singer just celebrated her son’s first birthday

Snapback. Check.

Just days after celebrating her son Win’s first birthday, Ciara hit Instagram and showed off her toned physique in a strappy leopard bikini top paired with matching high-waist, high-cut cheeky bottoms, and struck several poses as she enjoyed a tropical getaway.

The mom-of-three (!) paired the look with a black baseball cap and a gold choker emblazoned with ‘three’, and winded her hips in a video she included in the post. Ciara not only flashed her toned legs but her chiseled abs too.

Ciara showed off her chiseled physique - and she looks incredible!

"Sunshine + Good Vibez", she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans lost it - and kept asking the questions we were thinking. "3 babies WHERE?!?", one wrote, while another added: "Can I get the Ciara workout plan!!!"

While we’re waiting with bated breath for Ciara to not only drop her exercise routine, but the specifics of her diet, too (seriously, she looks incredible!), we also want to know where she found her vacation-perfect bikini.

And fans were clamoring for those details as well. "I need this bathing suit in my life!," one wrote.

Ciara posted the snap during a dreamy getaway

Ciara hasn’t revealed that info just yet, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for it.

As far as her diet and fitness regimen, the singer did give fans a few details back in May in an Instagram post, in which she explained that she'd been working with Weight Watchers and a personal trainer to help with her journey, as she tried to shed the last of her baby weight.

"Alright all my WWers, I'm here with my trainer Decker, we've been talking and it's time…" she said.

She went on to describe how her weight fluctuates and said she needs to stay "super on point with my eating plan, my eating regimen."

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after giving birth

Ciara added with a smile: "I only have ten more pounds left, and the ten pounds are the hardest pounds to get off."

Decker chimed in, reminding her that it was a choice, and Ciara confirmed that it was a choice she was "committed" to.

The Dare to Roam founder added that she'd started the plan on May 4, and had already lost two lbs, saying she would reveal to fans in five weeks whether she was successful in losing all the weight.

It’s safe to say she did.

