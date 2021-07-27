Vanessa Williams causes a stir with a bikini photo you would never expect The 58-year-old Ugly Betty alum looks sensational!

Vanessa Williams is further proof that you can rock a bikini at any age - and slay.

The 58-year-old Ugly Betty alum looked incredible in a bikini photo she shared on Instagram that showed her wearing a white bikini top and matching bottoms as she struck a pose on a beach.

In the picturesque photo, Vanessa looked into the distance as her hair flowed around her with the ocean visible in the background.

Vanessa nearly broke the internet with her bikini snap

And it’s safe to say she’s aging backward.

Fans went wild over the snap, with one writing: "When you look like this, YUP!" Another added: "Yes ma’am bring all the smoke!"

Vanessa previously shared her thoughts on aging in Hollywood, telling Madame Noire, the key is to not be afraid about getting older or taking risks.

"Don’t be afraid to take the leap, whatever it is," she said. "And no matter what age you are, there’s always gonna be something you haven’t done."

Vanessa said she doesn't hesitate to try new tools to keep her skin looking youthful

"Whether you are 5 or 50, you have to be open to what’s being offered and brave enough to accept it."

Vanessa also doesn’t hesitate to use the tools her dermatologist has to offer to keep her skin looking youthful. “There are collagen-boosting, skin-tightening machines like lasers,” she told Allure. “It used to be that to keep looking like yourself, you had to go under the knife. But you don't have to get cut anymore, and technology just keeps getting better.”

She also emphasized the importance of asking her doctor skin safety questions before trying anything new.

“If I see my dermatologist, I’m like, ‘What machines do you have and what do they do?!’” She also noted that she always makes sure to ask things like, “What are the downsides? Are they good for my skin?”

Vanessa has had a successful career in Hollywood for decades

Vanessa also has said there is one beauty product no one should skip. “Wear sunscreen!" her daughter Jillian said in the Allure interview. "My mom has such a natural approach to beauty," added her daughter Melanie. "Sure, she's game for a glam session when it's appropriate. But within our family, we've always been taught that less is more."

And the former Miss America works hard for her toned bikini body too.

"I do Tae Bo and this class called Drenched,” she told the magazine. “I've got a yoga instructor and a trainer. I just started a heavy-bag class, which is like boxing and cardio, and I salsa dance with my girlfriends. I try to do something every day. Continually exercising is natural for us.

