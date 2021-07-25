Reese Witherspoon makes fans swoon with a gorgeous swimsuit selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous summer glow is a clear indication she’s been having some fun in the sun lately, and so is her latest chic swimsuit.

The Oscar winner thrilled fans when she shared a photo of herself on Sunday wearing a blue swimsuit from her Draper James x Lands End collab that came complete with a ruffled eyelet neckline that she paired with a pink and blue floral swimsuit cover-up.

Reese looked radiant in the snap, which showed a tote that matched her coverup sitting in the background as she stood in front of a pond in a backyard.

Reese stunned in the summery look from her Draper James x Land's End collab

“It’s 100 degrees and I need to find a freezer to sit in ASAP but my swimsuit is cute & comfortable so that’s something to smile about! Check out the #DJxLE collection. Link in bio,” the Little Fires Everywhere actress captioned the snap.

We loved it and tracked it down on Land’s End.

Draper James x Lands End Ruffle one-piece swimsuit, $79.96, Land’s End

Fans immediately sang Reese’s praises in the comments, with one writing, "STUNNING." Another added: "You're so so pretty," while an additional follower chimed in: "You’re glowing, Reese! Blue and pink are your colors!"

The Big Little Lies star also gave us all the vibes of the season when she shared a photo on Instagram last week that showed her striking a pose in a backyard near a white picket fence wearing a hot pink gingham Draper James dress.

Reese completed the look with studded sandals, oversized square-rimmed shades, and tucked a woven summer hat behind her back. She also palmed a woven tote bag that matched her hat.

Reese dazzled in a pink gingham Draper James dress

The bag looked perfect for picnics, and that was fitting considering the Draper James founder appeared to be headed to one (or at least a fun outdoor fete). She not only looked ready for the occasion with her attire but there was a bottle of wine peeking out of her bag too.

"If a Paloma was a dress @draperjames," Reese captioned the post.

Reese’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the look, with Selma Blair writing, "I love love love this pink gingham." "So summery," a fan added, while another chimed in, "This dress is a dream!"

The actress’ summer style is the epitome of southern belle chic - and we’re obsessed!

