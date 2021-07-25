Jennifer Lopez's new bikini video is so unreal you'll be speechless The Hustlers star is taking aging gracefully to another level

File this one under 'show us you’re aging in reverse without telling us you’re aging in reverse.'

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her 52nd birthday with a bikini video so flawless it stopped fans in their tracks - and not only because she posted a steamy photo kissing Ben Affleck in the same printed two-piece swimsuit in a post she shared right before this one.

MORE: J.Lo’s trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

Loading the player...

Jennifer Lopez showed off her insane physique in a Maison Valentino bikini

The Hustlers star shared a clip that showed her striking poses on a yacht in the chic string Maison Valentino bikini, which she paired with a Dolce & Gabbana sheer floral coverup. Her full chiseled physique was visible, from her toned legs to her ripped abs. It was next-level summer fitness and resort-style inspo all wrapped up in one video.

"52!," J.Lo said, as she hit a spin. And it’s proof she’s only getting better with time.

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez’s colorist Tracey Cunningham swears by this $28 hair-boosting product - exclusive

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s dazzling mile-long cape needs to be seen to be believed

The Jenny From the Block crooner’s fans rushed to her comments, with singer Bebe Rexha writing, “Unbelievable everything. Body. Hair. Soul. Meanwhile, a follower added, “Girls half your age WISH!!”, and another chimed in: “Is it too late to do a cleanse and look like this by Thursday?”

J.Lo made fans go wild when she included a photo in her bikini post of herself kissing Ben Affleck

"It’s my birthday. 5 2….what it do…," she captioned the post.

A friend who was taping the video could be heard in the background saying "Yes! Give it to ‘em. Hello!," as J.Lo sang, "Hello, Mello!" and laughed. "Stop it," she said with a giggle before the clip ended.

J.Lo nearly broke the internet when she shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her posing on the yacht in the bikini and included a final picture in the swipes that showed Ben and Jen wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

"5 2… what it do…" she captioned the post.

It marked the first time the triple-threat star had gone Instagram official with Ben. So, fans and J.Lo’s celebrity friends lost it.

And with one steamy photo, J.Lo and Ben became Instagram official

"I mean, if you’re going to Instagram official do it like @jlo", producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas wrote. "We are living for this," a follower added, while celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton chimed in "Dammmmmmmm legit made my jaw drop."

Jodie Turner-Smith even reposted the photo in her Instagram Story, with a star eye emoji.

Before J.Lo shared the snap, the Let's Get Loud singer was seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at her bestie Leah Remini's birthday party last Thursday. It was their first official social media picture, but not one that J.Lo shared.

The two had previously only been pictured together in paparazzi shots, and Jen had refused to discuss Ben during an appearance on the Today show.

Although she’ll probably continue to keep her lips sealed in interviews about their private life, it’s clear: Bennifer 2.0 is officially back.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.