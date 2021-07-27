Dua Lipa dazzles in a glam bikini and $1,250 earrings that look like art The singer wowed as she made an exciting announcement

Dua Lipa keeps taking her resort style to the next level - and we’re obsessed.

Just days after rocking a strappy black bikini top under a bright orange suit, the Levitating star struck a pose on a wooden dock during her vacation in Albania wearing a shimmery printed string bikini paired with a Hawaiian shirt.

MORE: Dua Lipa slays the vacation game in pink wrap top and the wildest jeans

Dua finished the ensemble with blue shades and Bea Bongiasca white Baby Vine wrapped hoops, which cost a whopping $1,250.

Dua has been enjoying a summer vacation in Albania

The intricate earrings, which look like pieces of art, are composed of nine-karat yellow gold, silver and turquoise, latte, and white enamel.

Dua captioned the post with heart and butterfly emojis.

Fans went wild over the snap with one writing: "The most beautiful woman!" Another added: "QUEEN".

Dua's Bea Bongiasca Baby Vine wrapped hoops cost $1,250

MORE: Dua Lipa's figure-flaunting bikini top has fans in a tailspin

Not long after she uploaded the post, Dua hit fans with another surprise on Instagram and announced an upcoming music video, and shared a preview of it.

"DEMEANOR @realpopsmoke ~ COMING SOON directed by @nabil !!!!," she captioned the post.

Dua surprised fans with a peek at her upcoming music video

Dua’s video aside, the New Rules singer previously showed off her swimsuit style again last week when she posted a photo of herself looking phenomenal in a strappy black bikini top topped with rhinestone-encrusted silver flowers embroidered on the cups.

MORE: Dua Lipa’s SNL manicure had a secret message on them - did you spot it?

Dua's top tied around her midriff and highlighted her incredible six-pack abs and bronzed skin.

She finished the look with a statement orange jacket and a matching pair of trousers - the perfect fiery way to take on a night out during a summer getaway.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.