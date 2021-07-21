Tracee Ellis Ross makes hearts flutter in a floral bikini we want in our closets Next level sunbathing. Check.

Tracee Ellis Ross just gave us all the summer vibes in one snap.

The Black-Ish star made fans go wild when she shared a photo of herself wearing a floral bikini as she soaked up the sun, and she never even turned around to reveal the front of it.

In the picture, Tracee palmed her natural curls as she struck a pose against a gorgeous blue sky. A palm tree could be seen in the background, as well as flower-topped bushes.

Fans went wild when Tracee showed off her toned back - and floral bikini

Who’s got my back? Tracee captioned the post. The High Note actress’ celebrity friends and fans were quick to respond, with Kerry Washington writing, “Always” and Gabrielle Union replying: “That’s a good back.”

The fashionista showed off her natural beauty and casual glam style as well as she took in Pyer Moss’ stunning fashion show in Irvington, New York last weekend, and wore the perfect look to brave the elements.

The Black-Ish star rocked a nylon jumpsuit by the beloved brand to the event, which came complete with a zipper on one shoulder. Tracee completed the look with her hair in a braided style so intricate that it looked like a piece of art - fitting for the stylish occasion.

Tracee turned a rainy day into a fashion statement when she got drenched at the Pyer Moss show

When it suddenly started to pour down raining, Tracee didn’t let it phase her, and posed for the camera under friends’ umbrellas as she watched the models hit the runway in designer Kerby Jean Raymond’s next-level designs.

"RAIN RAIN GO AWAY // @pyermoss Couture 1 Show, take 1. Peep my VERY wet shoulder in the last pic," Tracee captioned the post, which showed her chatting with Kerby and turning her head to the side to put her large gold ball earrings on display.

Fans swooned over the post, with one writing, "Tracee how does it feel to be FLAWLESS.” Another follower added: “Gorgeous rain or shine".

The show was one of the hottest tickets of the weekend with fashionistas and celebrities alike clamoring to attend it.

