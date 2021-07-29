Hailey Bieber thrills fans in a next level LBD you’ll never forget

Hailey Bieber just made a strong case for stepping away from traditional LBDs when she struck a pose in the structured black dress of our dreams.

The model looked gorgeous as she stood in front of a mirror wearing looks from Wardrobe NYC - and every single one was stunning.

Out of the three she showed off in mirror selfies on Instagram, we were most smitten with a dreamy, black structured mini dress that she rocked that came complete with a figure-flattering tie waist.

Hailey made fans swoon in this LBD look by Wardrobe NYC

Hailey completed the look with chic pointed black pumps.

In another snap, Justin Beiber’s wife stunned in a black sleeveless mini dress, which she paired with a statement oversized clutch.

And in an additional photo - the first in the post - Hailey skipped dresses altogether and sported an oversized button-down top teamed with and matching pants topped with white piping that looked like they could double as pajamas (a major trend in the last few months).

Hailey's monochromatic ensemble looked like it could double as PJs

"Oh my god. You just sold me that look in photo two," one follower wrote. "It’s the stems for me," another added.

Earlier this week, the fashionista wowed in a white - sporting a gorgeous white crop top in an Instagram post that came complete with puffed sleeves and a ruffled eyelet neckline. It was also topped with a black bow.

Hailey wore this ethereal look to one of Justin's concerts

Just like her gorgeous LBD, it was the perfect look for summer date nights - and we love that it can be paired with jeans or dressed up with a high-waist skirt for a totally different look.

Hailey’s hair stylist, Amanda Lee, styled her hair in soft waves and a braid on each side of her middle part. Her makeup artist Mary Phillips gave her a radiant glow and a no-makeup-makeup look with a soft pink lip. “Last night”, the fashionista captioned the photo in her story.

Hailey appeared to wear the look to one of Justin’s concerts the night before.

