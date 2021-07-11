Hailey Bieber dazzles in a Bridgerton-inspired look you need to see She looks amazing!

Further proof that Hailey Bieber is a total style star? Look no further than her latest ensemble - and it’s giving us total new-age Bridgerton vibes.

The model looked incredible as she attended her husband Justin Bieber’s concert rocking a printed Miaou corset and matching jeans from the brand’s upcoming FW21 Collection, which she showed off in a photo in her Instagram Story.

We're loving Hailey's Miaou printed look

In the snap, Hailey could be seen backstage posing with a friend for a selfie, as they stood in front of an illuminated mirror. The fashionista accessorized the look with layered necklaces and silver hoop earrings and rocked her blonde locks in beachy waves.

Hailey is just the latest star to wear a look from the celeb-loved brand. Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid are just a few stars who have sported looks from it too.

Hailey and Justin cozied up in a mirror selfie after his concert

Post-concert, Hailey shared a sweet snap of herself cozied up with Justin in a mirror selfie she shared in her Story. The style maven switched up her look after the show to a more casual jeans, white crop top, and baseball cap ensemble.

The Peaches singer could be seen standing behind her, wrapping her in his arms as she snapped the photo.

Hailey added a similar sporty edge we loved to one of her looks last week, which she put on display in an Instagram selfie video. In it, she gives a smoldering stare to the camera in a varsity jacket as the wind whipped her blonde tresses around.

She looked ethereal in the clip thanks to her radiant complexion and the shimmery gold hue she added to her lids. Hailey also added a pop of soft pink to her lips to complete the summer-perfect beauty look.

Hailey's glowing skin is next level gorgeous

“Another Day,” she captioned the post.

Hailey’s fans went wild over the video, and the post racked up over a million likes in less than a day. “Sooo beautiful!”, one fan wrote. Another added: “Love this hair! And face!”

Whether she’s wearing a varsity jacket, a corset, or an enviable resort look, there’s no doubt Hailey will make a statement we’ll swoon over - and that we want in our closets too.

