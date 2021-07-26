Hailey Bieber dazzles in THE chic crop top for summer date nights The model looks incredible!

Hailey Bieber took the summer eyelets trend to a whole other level with a dreamy crop top we want in our closets right now.

The model wowed in a gorgeous white crop top that came completed with puffed sleeves and a ruffled eyelet neckline. It was also topped with a black bow.

It’s the perfect look for summer date nights - and we love that it can be paired with jeans or dressed up with a high-waist skirt for a totally different look.

Hailey's look is everything we want in a summer crop top

Hailey’s hairstylist, Amanda Lee, styled her hair in soft waves and a braid on each side of her middle part. Her makeup artist Mary Phillips gave her a radiant glow and a no-makeup-makeup look with a soft pink lip. “Last night”, the fashionista captioned the photo in her story.

Fans went wild over the photo that Amanda posted of Hailey which showed her standing in a garden and posing near pink roses.

“So pretty,” one fan wrote. “Absolutely perfect omg.” An additional follower chimed in: “In love with THIS!!”

Hailey shared videos from Justin's concert over the weekend

Hailey hasn’t shared a photo of herself wearing the look on her Instagram feed just yet, but she did share videos from Justin’s concert last night, which she attended. So, it made the ensemble the perfect fit for the night out to support her beau. “Last night”, she captioned the post.

Hailey has not only been making fans swoon with her style, but also with her beauty looks.

Just days after making fans go wild in a frilly hot pink top paired with a matching lip, the model was back on Instagram with another stellar makeup vibe that included a shimmery, iridescent cat-eye.

We swooned over Hailey's iridescent cat-eye

Hailey paired it with a glossy pink lip we loved too and tucked her straight locks under a black and white plaid bucket hat. She could also be seen showing off a tiny tattoo on her arm as she raised her hand to her sun-kissed skin in the gorgeous selfie.

“Had a little too much fun with my glam tonight,” she captioned the post.

"Babe!," Olivia Culpo wrote in her comments, while her sister Ireland Baldwin chimed in: "Woah who she, she hot" and model Winnie Harlow added: "It’s the glow for me."

Hailey’s summer glow has been next level. While she’s dropping more and more beauty content, we’re crossing our fingers she spills the secret behind her skin’s radiance soon too.

