Hailey Bieber makes fans swoon in a dreamy hot pink look you can’t miss  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hailey Bieber made fans go wild with one swipe of a cosmetic brush when she shared a beauty video on Instagram, but it was her summery look that left us transfixed.

SHOP: Hailey Bieber claims these are THE pants for summer - and we found a pair for $19

The model was glowing in the clip she uploaded on Tuesday that showed her wearing a ruffled hot pink top paired with a matching lip hue as she applied Bare Minerals’ Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder to her radiant complexion.

Hailey Bieber applied Bare Minerals’ Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder to her radiant complexion

Hailey wore her blonde hair in soft waves parted down the middle and rocked minimal jewelry, sporting a thin gold necklace and thin gold hoops.

MORE: Hailey Bieber stuns in a fierce Bridgerton-inspired corset

Justin Bieber’s wife kept the rest of her look soft and natural, which helped the pink colors in her look stand out even more.

“My new @bareminerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder. #baremineralspartner,” she captioned the post.

The lightweight powder sets and extends makeup wear and reduces the look of pores over time too.

Bare Minerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder, $29, Sephora

“Influenced,” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins quipped, while Kendall Jenner added: “Fricken cutie.” A follower also praised the video, chiming in: “Gorgeous! This whole video is a dreamy vibe!”

It certainly was - and so was the post she shared on Monday that showed her enjoying some fun in the sun on a vacation with Justin Bieber.

While we were smitten with the J.W. Anderson strawberry print-topped knit tank she wore on a boat with her beau, we fell head over heels for another perfect ensemble she rocked on the trip: a neon orange crop top paired with matching high-waist bottoms.

We're obsessed with Haley's orange crop top ensemble!

But it wasn't the combo alone - which could've doubled as a swimsuit coverup - that we loved. It was also her styling of it. Hailey finished the look with a yellow corduroy bucket hat paired with orange Yeezy slide sandals that coordinated with her ensemble.

The fashionista also sported a pair of killer aviator shades. Justin showed off his casual resort-style too, wearing an all-black outfit, a baseball cap, and a gold chain.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.