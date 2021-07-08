Hailey Bieber’s stunning appearance has fans transfixed

Hailey Bieber added a sporty edge to her latest glam look, and we can’t stop swooning over it or her glowing skin.

The model stunned in a new selfie video she shared on Instagram that showed her rocking a varsity jacket as she stared into the camera and the hair whipped her blonde tresses around, which she wore in soft waves.

Hailey's glowing skin is next level

Hailey looked ethereal in the clip thanks to her radiant complexion, and the shimmery gold hue she added to her lids and pop of soft pink she splashed on her lips made it the perfect summer beauty look.

“Another Day,” Hailey captioned the post.

The post racked up over a million likes in less than a day, with one fan writing: “Sooo beautiful!” Another added: “Love this hair! And face!”

In the midst of selfie posting, Hailey went on to give fans a glimpse into her new food obsession - avocado and brownie doughnuts. “Ok but….wow.” she captioned the photo that showed the sweet treats sitting on a white plate.

Hailey showed off her new foodie obsession - avocado brownie donuts

Foodie adventures aside, Hailey serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her Instagram story, and we love it.

Such was the case when the fashionista shared a selfie in her Instastory that showed her and husband Justin Bieber sitting together in a car and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual style star vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.

We loved Hailey's mini skirt and 'Tired' necklace

The blonde stunner topped the look with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered necklaces, one of which said ‘Tired’.

Justin, meanwhile, sat at her side giving his own casual style flair in gold-rimmed sunglasses and a gray Kith hooded sweatshirt and khakis.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018, and have been going strong ever since.

