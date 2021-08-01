Katy Perry dazzles in a showstopping gold dress you need to see The Firework singer stunned in two incredible looks last night

Why make a major fashion statement in just one look, when you can do it with two? Katy Perry did just that when she attended the star-studded UNICEF summer gala in Capri on Saturday night with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

And both dresses she wore were total showstoppers.

Katy kicked off the night in a dreamy black LuisaviaRoma strapless dress that came complete with structured gray sleeves topped with black bows (a dreamy spin on the traditional LBD).

Katy stunned in a dreamy black LuisaviaRoma strapless dress

The Firework songstress completed the look with gorgeous pearl and diamond drop earrings and rocked her blonde hair in a chic top bun. Meanwhile, Orlando stood at her side in a navy blazer and cream trousers.

Katy switched things up when she later took the stage at the event and performed her hit Teenage Dream wearing a stunning gold sequin Luisaviaroma dress that hugged her figure. It was also topped with a sheer white train, which took the eye-catching look to the next level.

Katy later performed Teenage Dream at the UNICEF event in a sequin gold dress

Fans went wild when Katy posted photos of both looks on Instagram and captioned the photos "ty @luisaviaroma & of course my friends @unicefitalia". In a video in the post, Katy gave a close-up look at her glam makeup and batted her dramatic eyelashes for the camera.

"Ok wow," one follower wrote. "Amazing, showstopper, brilliant," another added, while more dropped fire and heart-eye emojis.

Katy's makeup and top bun looked gorgeous - and so chic!

Katy and Orlando were just a few of the stars that attended the event.

Heidi Klum dazzled in a jaw-dropping, Elie Saab sequin gown paired with shimmery stilettos, and later shared a snap on Instagram of herself twinning with her daughter Leni Klum, who wowed in a beaded gold Versace dress.

Heidi and Leni Klum twinned in gorgeous shimmery dresses at the event

“Showing we had fun ….without saying we had fun @leniklum,” Heidi captioned the photo, which showed both of them flashing their bare - and dirty - feet at the camera with smiles.

Emily Ratajakowski was there too, looking breathtaking in a strapless Luisaviaroma black dress with a thigh-high slit.

The UNICEF event, which was hosted by LuisaViaRoma, raised funds for children in need.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.